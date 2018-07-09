MVC Soccer Sweeps Tuesday Night Matches

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's soccer teams used strong second halves to secure non-conference victories over Missouri Baptist University Tuesday night at Gregg-Mitchell Field.



The Lady Vikings used a three second half goals performance to knock off Missouri Baptist University Tuesday evening 4-1.



The scoring got started for MVC thanks to a goal by Senior Forward Yessica Hernandez just seven minutes into the match off a penalty kick.



In the second half, the Lady Vikings found the back of the net in the 61st minute, as Hernandez would set up Senior Midfielder Emily Lock to make the score 2-0. Just four minutes later Hernandez would score again to give the Lady Vikings a 3-0 lead.



Junior Midfielder Kayla Clark would add an insurance goal for MVC in the 85th minute to make the score 4-0, but Missouri Baptist was able to escape a shutout by scoring in the game's final minute.



The win improves the Lady Vikings to 8-5-1 overall while Missouri Baptist falls to 4-10-1 on the season.



The MVC men's soccer team went into halftime tied with Missouri Baptist 0-0, but were able to score three second half goals to take the game 3-0.



The scoring started just 11 minutes into the second half when Junior Forward Declan Price found the back of the net. Just seven minutes later Price would set up Junior Forward Nicholas Alexander for the game's second goal.



The Vikings would put things out of reach with just three minutes left in the match thanks to a goal by Sophomore Forward Thiago Ferreira to make the final score 3-0.



With the win the Vikings improve to 9-3-1 on the season and Missouri Baptist drops to 3-11.



Up next for the MVC soccer teams is a road trip to Lamoni, Iowa for a doubleheader against Graceland University. Women's game is set for 5:30 p.m. and the men's game is set for 7:30 p.m.