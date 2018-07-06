MVC Soccer Teams Split with Graceland

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's soccer teams split conference matchups on the road at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa Saturday evening.



Despite getting 10 shots on goal, the MVC Lady Vikings were defeated by No. 15 Graceland 1-0. The lone Graceland goal came in the 21st minute, and was enough to defeat the Lady Vikings. MVC's Junior Defender Cecilee Kidd led the team with four shots on goal.



The loss drops the Lady Vikings to 2-2-1 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play and 8-6-1 overall, and Graceland improves to 5-0 in HAAC play and 14-2 overall.



The Lady Vikings will host Hannibal-LaGrange Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field, and will host Senior night Thursday against Avila at 5:30 p.m. .



The MVC men's soccer team earned a 1-0 victory Saturday at Graceland University, and gives the Vikings their fifth straight victory.



The Vikings were able to take the lead in the 39th minute thanks to a goal by Junior Forward Nicholas Alexander. Junior Keeper Josh Wells preserved the victory with a shutout.



With the win, MVC improves to 4-1 in HAAC play and 10-3-1 overall. Graceland falls to 2-2-1 on conference play and 6-7-1 overall.



The men's will travel to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri on Tuesday at 8 p.m., and will host Avila University for Senior Night at Gregg-Mitchell Field Thursday at 7:30 p.m.