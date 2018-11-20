MVC Softball Concludes Regular Season at Evangel

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College Softball team wrapped up their regular season play against Evangel University Monday in Springfield. The Lady Vikings were scheduled to play Evangel Saturday, but due to inclement weather the double-header was pushed back to Monday. The Lady Vikings struggled to get anything going in game one falling 7-0, and produced eight hits in game two, but couldn't hold the Lady Crusaders and were defeated 7-2.

In game one the Lady Vikings only produced one hit from Junior Second Baseman Kayla Mochizuki who singled in the seventh inning. Junior Ashley Cobern pitched a complete game for MVC.

In game two the Lady Vikings had more production scattering eight hits over the course of the game. From the plate Sophomore Shelby Schmitz lead things off for MVC with a single. Mochizuki moved Schmitz to second with a sacrifice bunt. Junior Priscilla Garcia reached base on a walk, while Sophomore Megan Fansher moved Schmitz to third on a fielders choice by Evangel. The Lady Vikings left two stranded in the inning. Junior Hannah Garczynski singled in the second inning. Junior Centerfielder Allison Kuchan doubled, while Senior Left Fielder Mallory White brought Kuchan in on a misplayed hit to the outfield. Senior First Baseman Mel McClain singled in the top of the fifth, but her pinch runner Katherine Flores was left stranded.

In the sixth inning Fansher singled to start the inning and moved to second on a ground out by Kuchan. Garczynski singled to advance Fansher to third and White singled to score Fansher giving MVC their second score of the game. The Lady Vikings trailed 5-0 after three innings, scoring their first run in the fourth to go down 5-1. MVC scored again in the sixth to make it a 5-2 deficit, but gave up two more runs to seal the game for Evangel 7-2. Senior Kim Lopez pitched a complete game for the Lady Vikings.

The Lady Vikings finish the regular season 12-18 overall and 6-12 in conference ending as the seventh seed going into the HAAC conference tournament. Evangel finishes 28-12 overall and 11-7 in the HAAC. The first round of tournament play will be played Friday. MVC will face Mid America University at 3pm Friday.