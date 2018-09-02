MVC Softball Picks Up First Two Wins of the Season

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College softball team picked up their first two wins of the season Tuesday in dominating fashion. Day two action of the Tucson Invitational the Lady Vikings played Mayville State University and Purdue University North Central. MVC defeated Mayville University, 14-3 and Purdue University North Central, 12-4.

Game one the Lady Vikings game out strong against Mayville State to get their first win of the season 14-3 in five innings of play. Senior Pitcher Kim Lopez picks up her first win of the season pitching a complete game. From the plate Sophomore Centerfielder Lisa Luna went 3 for 4 with two triples, one single, and two RBI's, while Junior Catcher Hannah Garczynski went 3 for 3 with a home run, one double, one single, and three RBI's to lead the Lady Vikings.

Game two featured win two on the season for the Lady Vikings defeating Purdue University North Central 12-4 in five innings. MVC continued to produce double digit scoring on the day behind solid at bats. Junior Shortstop Priscilla Garcia went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two singles, and three RBI's while Sophomore Allison Kuchan went 2 for 3 with two RBI's. Garczynski had the walk off RBI to win the game in five innings, while also recording a single in the game. Pitching for the Lady Vikings was Junior Ashley Cobern. Cobern pitched a complete game to pick up her first win of the season.

The Lady Vikings improve to 2-2 on the season while Mayville State University drops to 1-4 and Purdue University North Central drops to 3-7 overall. Next up for the Lady Vikings is another two game day Wednesday against University of British Columbia at 11am and Valley City State University at 1:30pm.