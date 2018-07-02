MVC Tennis Teams Compete in HAAC Conference Tournament

MARSHALL, MO --The Missouri Valley College Tennis teams competed in the conference tournament Friday in Springfield with teams from the HAAC, AMC, and Trans South conferences.

On the women's side the Lady Vikings won their sixth match in a row defeating Missouri Baptist 5-2, before falling to Evangel 5-0 in the semifinals. The MVC women end their season with a record of 9-10.

On the men's side the Vikings defeated Baker in the first round 5-0. In the second round MVC faced No. 8 Bethel University (Tenn.). The Vikings started the match by winning two of three doubles matches for a 2-1 lead going into singles but ultimately lost the match 5-2. The Viking men ended the season with a record of 9-9.