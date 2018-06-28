MVC Tennis Teams Sweep Ottawa University

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College tennis teams hosted Ottawa University Monday afternoon at Indian Foothills Park. The MVC men's tennis team, which is receiving votes in the most recent NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll, beat Ottawa 9-0 in matches, while the Lady Vikings came away with a 7-2 victory over Ottawa.

The men's team improves to 5-5 on the season while the Lady Vikings are now 2-7.

The women's tennis team will be in action Wednesday in Columbia, Mo. against Stephens College at 4:00 p.m. Both teams will be in action Thursday at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan. in matches that are scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.