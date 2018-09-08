MVC Track & Field Competes at HAAC Championships
MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College track and field teams took part in the two-day Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship Meet at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kan. The Viking men's track and field team finished the competition in fourth place, while the Lady Vikings took sixth. Two Vikings were individual conference champions.
Taking the team championship on the men's side was Baker University with 300 points, while the Vikings finished fourth with 121.6 points. Baker also won the women's side with 397 points while the Lady Vikings finished sxith with 43 points.
The Vikings will next compete at the Sam Williams Qualifying Meet at Emporia State University in Kansas on May 11.
