MVC Track & Field Completes Missouri Invitational

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College track and field teams took part in their first indoor meet of the season at the Missouri Invitational Friday in Columbia.

The Vikings had a number of performers place in their respective events. In the men's long jump Junior Tyler Davis finished in third place with a best jump of 21 feet 11 inches, and Sophomore Dewayne Williams finished in fifth place with a best jump of 21 feet 5.5 inches. Williams also ran in the 60 meter dash, but missed qualifying out of the prelims by less than a tenth of a second with a time of 7.09.

In the men's one mile run, Senior Kyland Sims finished in 19th with a time of 4:44.67. In the women's 600 meter run, Sophomore Sarah Niemeir finished sixth with a time of 1:43.07 and Sophomore Tia Rider finished tenth with a time of 1:49.90. In the men's 600 meter run Sophomore Xavier Ramon came in 12th with a time of 1:28.92.

In the women's weight throw Junior Abbey Humphrey finished in 19th with a throw of 35 feet 11.5 inches. In the men's weight throw Junior Jeff Crouch came in 13th with a throw of 41 feet 11.75 inches and Freshmen Cory Baker finished in 15th place with a throw of 41 feet 4.5 inches.

Freshman Daneka Brown finished 19th in the women's long jump with a jump of 14 feet and eight inches. In the men's triple jump Junior Byron Evans came in fourth place with a jump of 46 feet 6 inches. Also, Davis came in eighth with a jump of 44 feet 9 inches, Williams finished ninth at 44 feet 8.75 inches, and Freshman Michael Barnes came in 10th with a jump of 41 feet 11.25 inches.

Three Vikings placed in the 400 meter dash including Junior Kenneth Kipng'etich came in 18th with a time of 52.80. Coming in 19th place was Junior Ignacio Franco with a time of 53.36 and Freshman Bernardo Ferriz came in 23rd place with a time of 54.12.

In the men's 1000 meter run Senior Andrew Mohler finished in 19th place with a time of 2:59.22. Niemeir finished in 10th place in the women's 800 meter run with a time of 2:29.70

In the men's 200 meter dash Williams finished in seventh place with a time of 23.10. Two other Vikings also competed in the event with Freshman Dnirion Neyland coming in 16th place in a time of 24.43 and Sophomore Sidney Mackey finishing in 22nd place with a time of 25.12.

Junior Amanda Buhr finished in 17th place with a time of 11:36.54. In the men's 3000 meter run Junior Chase Burgess came in 17th with a time of 9:49.01, Sophomore Nick Jenkins finished in 21st with a time of 10:02.48, and Sophomore Will Lee came in 23rd with a time of 10:13.71.

In the men's 3200 meter relay the Vikings finished in second place by six seconds with at time of 8:25.63. The four runners included Kipng'etich, Franco, Ramon, and Sims.

The Lady Viking's 1600 meter relay team finished in 11th place with a time of 4:41.33. The four runners included Niemeir, Rider, Freshman Bailey Grambrell, Brown.

Four Vikings placed in the men's shot put including Crouch in tenth place with a throw of 41 feet 11.5 inches. Baker came in 19th with a throw of 35 feet 2.5 inches, Freshman Tyrail Gardner finished in 21st place with a throw of 35 feet and a quarter inch, and Leonard came in 22nd place with a toss of 33 feet and 1.75 inches.

The indoor track and field teams will next be in action Jan. 25 at the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.