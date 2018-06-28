MVC Track Teams Complete Competition at Washington Invite

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, March 31 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Sunday, March 31, 2013 10:37:41 AM CDT March 31, 2013 in Sports

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College track and field teams took part in the Washington University Invitational in St. Louis.

On the men's side Sophomore Dwayne Williams finished 23rd in the triple jump with an 11.19 meter jump. In the javelin throw Freshman Cory Baker finished 17th with a throw of 41.87 meters, Junior Jeff Crouch finished 35th with a throw of 29.78 meters, and Freshman Tyrail Gardner finished 36th with a throw of 29.34 meters.

In the discus throw Baker finished 28th with a throw of 34.49 meters, Crouch finished 31stwith a throw of 33.57 meters, and Gardner finished 51st with a throw of 26.9 meters. In the shot put Crouch finished 8th with a throw of 14.02 meters and Gardner finished 34th with a throw of 11.54 meters. Senior Jon Leonard finished 5th in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.22.

In the 4x1 meter relay team one Junior Keith O'Neal, Junior Tyler Davis, Freshman Jacoby Bellard, and Dwayne Williams finished 18th in a time of 44.37 and Freshman Aurek Anderson, Junior Aursland Seymour, Freshman Dnirion Neyland and Junior Sidney Mackey finished 26th in a time of 46.19.

In the long jump David finished 3rd with a jump of 6.7 meters and Williams finish 4th with a jump of 6.66 meters. In the hammer throw Baker finished 29th with a throw of 34.29 meters and Gardner finished 47th with a throw of 22.29 meters. In the 400 meter dash Sophomore Kenneth Kipng'etich finished 8th in a time of 49.95, Sophomore Igancio Franco finished 22nd in a time of 51.48, and Sophomore Xavier Ramon finished 35th in a time of 53.4.

In the 100 dash Williams finished 16th in a time of 11.24 and Anderson finished 89th in a time of 12.75. In the 800 meter dash Freshman Ben Miller finished 65th in a time of 2:10.65. In the 200 meter dash Neyland finished 38th in a time of 24.43. In the 3000 steeplechase Sophomore Will Lee finished 19th in a time of 38.27.

On the women's side in the triple jump Sophomore Gabby Lovelace finished 8th with a jump of 9.92 meters and Freshman Daneka Brown finished 13th with a jump of 9.02 meters. In the 5000 meter run Freshman Amanda Buhr finished 37th with a time of 19:18.14. In the 400 meter dash Sophomore Fanny Bertalan finished 32nd in a time of 1:05.04. In the 1500 meter run Sophomore Sarah Neimeier finished 7th in a time of 4:51.43.

In the high jump Lovelace finished 12th with a jump of 1.65 meters. In the heptathlon Brown finished 14th with 1747 points. In the long jump Lovelace finished 6th with a jump of 4.88 meters. In the 800 meter dash Neimeir finished 9th in a time of 2:23.47. In the 200 meter dash Bertalan finished 14th in a time of 27.37.

The track and field teams will be in action again April 6th when they travel to Maryville, Missouri to compete in the Northwest Missouri State University Open.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
19 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°
12pm 86°