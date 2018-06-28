MVC Track Teams Complete Competition at Washington Invite

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College track and field teams took part in the Washington University Invitational in St. Louis.

On the men's side Sophomore Dwayne Williams finished 23rd in the triple jump with an 11.19 meter jump. In the javelin throw Freshman Cory Baker finished 17th with a throw of 41.87 meters, Junior Jeff Crouch finished 35th with a throw of 29.78 meters, and Freshman Tyrail Gardner finished 36th with a throw of 29.34 meters.

In the discus throw Baker finished 28th with a throw of 34.49 meters, Crouch finished 31stwith a throw of 33.57 meters, and Gardner finished 51st with a throw of 26.9 meters. In the shot put Crouch finished 8th with a throw of 14.02 meters and Gardner finished 34th with a throw of 11.54 meters. Senior Jon Leonard finished 5th in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.22.

In the 4x1 meter relay team one Junior Keith O'Neal, Junior Tyler Davis, Freshman Jacoby Bellard, and Dwayne Williams finished 18th in a time of 44.37 and Freshman Aurek Anderson, Junior Aursland Seymour, Freshman Dnirion Neyland and Junior Sidney Mackey finished 26th in a time of 46.19.

In the long jump David finished 3rd with a jump of 6.7 meters and Williams finish 4th with a jump of 6.66 meters. In the hammer throw Baker finished 29th with a throw of 34.29 meters and Gardner finished 47th with a throw of 22.29 meters. In the 400 meter dash Sophomore Kenneth Kipng'etich finished 8th in a time of 49.95, Sophomore Igancio Franco finished 22nd in a time of 51.48, and Sophomore Xavier Ramon finished 35th in a time of 53.4.

In the 100 dash Williams finished 16th in a time of 11.24 and Anderson finished 89th in a time of 12.75. In the 800 meter dash Freshman Ben Miller finished 65th in a time of 2:10.65. In the 200 meter dash Neyland finished 38th in a time of 24.43. In the 3000 steeplechase Sophomore Will Lee finished 19th in a time of 38.27.

On the women's side in the triple jump Sophomore Gabby Lovelace finished 8th with a jump of 9.92 meters and Freshman Daneka Brown finished 13th with a jump of 9.02 meters. In the 5000 meter run Freshman Amanda Buhr finished 37th with a time of 19:18.14. In the 400 meter dash Sophomore Fanny Bertalan finished 32nd in a time of 1:05.04. In the 1500 meter run Sophomore Sarah Neimeier finished 7th in a time of 4:51.43.

In the high jump Lovelace finished 12th with a jump of 1.65 meters. In the heptathlon Brown finished 14th with 1747 points. In the long jump Lovelace finished 6th with a jump of 4.88 meters. In the 800 meter dash Neimeir finished 9th in a time of 2:23.47. In the 200 meter dash Bertalan finished 14th in a time of 27.37.

The track and field teams will be in action again April 6th when they travel to Maryville, Missouri to compete in the Northwest Missouri State University Open.