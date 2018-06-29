MVC Track Teams Pick Up All-Conference Honors
MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College men's and women's track & field teams have a number of all-conference performers following the Heart of America Athletic Conference championship meet held over the weekend at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
Men's first-team all-conference honors:
Senior Jon Leonard (Higginsville, Mo.)-55 meter hurdles and heptathlon
Junior Dewayne Williams (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)-55 meter dash
Freshman Austin Pinkston (Plato, Mo.)-3000 meter race walk
Freshman Ignacio Franco (Cadiz, Spain)-800 meter run
Sophomore Xavier Ramon (Arlington, Texas)-800 meter run,
Junior Byron Evans (Chicago, Ill.)-long jump
Junior Kenneth Kipng'etich (Kenya), Ramon,
Junior Reece Watkins (Camp Verde, Ariz.), and Franco-4X800 relay
Kipng'etich, Ramon, Franco and Senior Kyland Sims (Lawson, Mo.)-distance medley relay
Kipng'etich, Ramon, Fanco, and Junior Tyler Davis (St. Louis, Mo.)-4X400 relay
Men's honorable mention all-conference:
Senior Keith O'Neal (Beaumont, Texas)-55 meter dash
Junior Dewayne Williams (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)-200 meter dash and triple jump
Junior Chase Burgess (Lamar, Mo.)-5000 meter run,
Sophomore Nick Jenkins (Marshall, Mo.)-5000 meter race walk and the 1000 meter run
Sophomore Andrew Longboy (Mililani, Hawaii)-heptathlon
Junior Jeff Crouch (Sedalia, Mo.)-weight throw and shot put
Junior Tyler Davis (St. Louis, Mo.)-triple jump
Women's first team all-conference:
Sophomore Sarah Niemeir (Germany)-800 meter run
Freshman Brittney Brisco (San Diego, Calif.)-long jump
Women's honorable mention all-conference:
Junior Amanda Buhr (Jefferson City, Mo.)-5000 meter run
Sophomore Natalie Cotto-Garcia (Ft. Worth, Texas)-3000 meter race walk
Freshman Daneka Brown (St. Louis, Mo.)-pentathlon
Junior Abbey Humphrey (Kansas City, Mo.)-weight throw
Sophomore Sarah Niemeir (Germany),
Sophomore Tia Rider (Excelsior Springs, Mo.), Samantha Gilkey, and Freshman Bailey Gambrell (Colorado Springs, Colo.)-distance medley and 4X800 relay
Niemeir, Rider, Gilkey, and Senior Sidney Holloway (St. Louis, Mo.)4X400 relay
The NAIA Indoor National Championship will be held Feb 28-March 2 in Geneva, Ohio. The Vikings will have one participant at the National meet. Junior Byron Evans (Chicago, Ill.) will compete in the triple jump March 2.