MVC Volleyball Loses to Missouri Baptist

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 8 Missouri Valley College men's volleyball fell to No. 2 Missouri Baptist 3-1 for the second time this season. Missouri Baptist defeated the Vikings on January 21st in a conference match-up at Burns Athletic Complex.

The Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team fought hard and battled point for point with Missouri Baptist through four sets, but fell short 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, and 22-25.

Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva finished with 19 kills and six digs, while Junior Middle Blocker Jacob Haar had 10 kills and four blocks. Sophomore Middle Blocker Zach Bumstead contributed six blocks and Junior Setter Will McCracken had 39 assists, five blocks, and five digs.

The loss drops the Vikings to 10-5 overall and 3-4 in MAMVIC play. Missouri Baptist improves to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference. The Vikings will be in action again Saturday when they host St. Xavier for a two game match-up. The first game is set for 11am with the second one following at 1pm.