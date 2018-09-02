MVC Women's Volleyball Signs Six Recruits

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College women's volleyball team signed six recruits during signing ceremonies held over the weekend. Three recruits are from Missouri and one each from Arkansas, Iowa and Kansas.



Oak Park High School Senior Lauren Eldridge signed here letter-of-intent. The Gladstone, Missouri native is the daughter of Kenny and Tammy Eldridge. Lauren has been a three-year member of Oak Park's varsity volleyball team earning all-conference honors during the 2012 season.



Willard High School Senior Tessa Thornton also signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball at MVC. She is the daughter of Dewayne and Rhonda Thornton and has been a four-year starter on the varsity volleyball team earning all-state honors in 2012. Tessa was also a three-time all-region selection and two-time all-conference selection. She plans to major in business.



Northwest High School Senior Lindsey Blaylock signed her letter-of-intent over the weekend. The Sedalia, Missouri native is the daughter of Tom and Marty Blaylock and was a four-year member of the Northwest volleyball team. She earned all-conference, all-district, all-region, and all-state honors her senior year. Lindsey plans to major in secondary education at MVC.



Greenwood High School Senior Mary Scott has signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball for the Lady Vikings. The Sugarloaf Lake, Arkansas native is the daughter of Charles and Cindy Scott and was an all-region and all-conference selection in volleyball in 2012 along with an all-region selection in 2011. Mary plans to major in secondary education.



Thomas Jefferson High School Senior Haley Harrill also signed her letter-of-intent to play volleyball at MVC. The Council Bluffs, Iowa native is the daughter of Scott and Julia Harrill. She was a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team and received academic all-conference honors. Haley plans to major in secondary education.



Highland Community College Transfer Jessica Hobbs has signed a letter-of-intent to continue playing college volleyball at MVC. The Wamego, Kansas native is the daughter of Darrin and Donna Hobbs. She was a two-time conference all-academic team selection and received the 2011-2012 AVCA Academic Award. Jessica plans to major in biology.



"We are really excited to have these six young women come and play volleyball for Missouri Valley," said MVC Head Coach Brett Holt. "We are expecting big things from these ladies and from this year's recruiting class as a whole."



Holt recently wrapped up his first year as head coach of the women's program. He led the Lady Vikings to a record of 19-12 during the 2012 season, the most wins in 16 years for the program.