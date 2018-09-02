MVC Women's Wrestlers Take Sixth at WCWA National Meet

5 years 7 months 5 days ago Saturday, January 26 2013 Jan 26, 2013 Saturday, January 26, 2013 6:00:00 PM CST January 26, 2013 in Sports

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 6 Missouri Valley College women's wrestling team took part in day two of the WCWA National Tournament in Bristol, Tennessee. Saturday, bringing home four medals including a second place finish, and finishing in sixth place as a team with 26 points. Taking the team championship was Simon Fraser University with 116 points.

At 101 pounds No. 10 Freshman Dalina Vuong finished day one defeating Cheyenne Kemp of Wayland Baptist University by a decision of 0-1, 4-1, 1-0 in consolation round three match, but was defeated in round four by No. 5 Ashley Lliff of King College by pin in a second period.

In day two action at the 109 pound weight class Freshman Samantha Higa was defeated in consolation round four by No. 6 Jessica Fresh of Waldorf College by pin in the second round. Freshman Christina Bautista was defeated by Taylor Zboray of Midland University by a 1-0, 6-2 decision in consolation round four. Paulina Biega and Junior Ariel Green were both eliminated in day one after both advancing to consolation round two.

At 116 pounds No. 2 Sophomore Jacarra Winchester advanced yesterday to the championship semifinal round after defeating No. 7 Logan Rich of Oklahoma City University by a 5-3,4-2 decision. In the semifinal round today Winchester defeated No. 5 Samantha Klingel of King College by a 2-0, 2-0 decision setting up a championship round match with No. 1 Joey Miller of Oklahoma City University. Miller defeated Winchester in the championship match 0-1, 3-1, 3-1.

At 123 pounds Junior No.3 Brittney Faust was defeated by No. 4 Brieana Delgado of Oklahoma City University by 1-0, 3-2 decision in the championship quarterfinal match to end the day Friday. In day two action Faust won by pin over Gina Carpenter of Simon Fraser University in the first period of the consolation round four and won by injury default over No. 5 Kaitlyn Eddy of Oklahoma City University in round five. Tiffany Sluik of Jamestown College won by decision over Faust 3-0, 6-0 in the consolation semifinal. Diaysha Moore of Lindenwood University won by forfeit over Faust in the fifth place match. Junior Samantha Lovelace was eliminated after the first day of action.

At 130 pounds No. 3 Junior Randi Beltz advanced to the championship semifinals in day one, but was defeated by No. 2 Shauna Isbell of Lindenwood University in a 0-1, 1-0, 3-0. Beltz defeated No. 5 Cianah Hee of University of Cumberlands in a first period pin in the consolation semifinals, then took third place by defeating No. 4 Audrey Morehouse of Oklahoma City University in a 2-0, 1-0 decision.

At 136 pounds Freshman Dezrae Groomer was eliminated in the first day of competition, advancing to the consolation third round. In the 143 pound weight class No. 7 Junior Frances Efiong advanced to the championship quarterfinals before dropping her first match of the event. Efiong was eliminated from the competition when she lost to No. 3 Tamyrah Mensah of Wayland Baptist University after a second period pin in the fourth consolation round.

At 155 pounds No. 10 Senior Jordan Hagerman advanced to the championship quarterfinals in day one before losing in the round

In day two Hagerman was eliminated by Amy Spafford of Lindenwood University in a first period pin. Also, Freshman Brittany Rodriguez was eliminated in day one of the event, advancing to the consolation second round.

In the 170 pound weight class No. 10 Senior Tamara Hartfield  won her first match of the day over Aviance Watters of University of Cumberlands in a 9-2, 5-0 decision, but was defeated by No. 1 Justina DiStasio of Simon Fraser University in a second period pin in round two. Hartfield then defeated teammate Anissa Abrego by a first period pin in the first consolation match, and was eliminated one match later in a second round pin by Ruth Leger of Lindenwood University.

No. 8 Junior Brittany Jones was defeated in round two on day one, but stayed alive in the consolation bracket.

On day two, Jones defeated No. 6 Darcie Manning O'brien of Missouri Baptist University in her first match of the day in a 3-0, 1-0 decision, but Jones was defeated by No. 9 Victoria Francis of Lindenwood University in match number two, sending Jones to wrestle in the seventh place match where she defeated No. 7 Kerri Bumpers of King College in a 1-0, 1-0 decision.

Freshman Anissa Abrego was eliminated from the competition after her first two matches on day one. At 191 pounds Freshman LaChae Bynum-Banks was eliminated from the event after two matches on day one. The Lady Vikings will next be in action Feb. 1-2 at the Dave Schultz International in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

More News

Grid
List

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Columbia makes finding financial records easier
Columbia makes finding financial records easier
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°