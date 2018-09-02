MVC Women's Wrestlers Take Sixth at WCWA National Meet

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 6 Missouri Valley College women's wrestling team took part in day two of the WCWA National Tournament in Bristol, Tennessee. Saturday, bringing home four medals including a second place finish, and finishing in sixth place as a team with 26 points. Taking the team championship was Simon Fraser University with 116 points.

At 101 pounds No. 10 Freshman Dalina Vuong finished day one defeating Cheyenne Kemp of Wayland Baptist University by a decision of 0-1, 4-1, 1-0 in consolation round three match, but was defeated in round four by No. 5 Ashley Lliff of King College by pin in a second period.

In day two action at the 109 pound weight class Freshman Samantha Higa was defeated in consolation round four by No. 6 Jessica Fresh of Waldorf College by pin in the second round. Freshman Christina Bautista was defeated by Taylor Zboray of Midland University by a 1-0, 6-2 decision in consolation round four. Paulina Biega and Junior Ariel Green were both eliminated in day one after both advancing to consolation round two.

At 116 pounds No. 2 Sophomore Jacarra Winchester advanced yesterday to the championship semifinal round after defeating No. 7 Logan Rich of Oklahoma City University by a 5-3,4-2 decision. In the semifinal round today Winchester defeated No. 5 Samantha Klingel of King College by a 2-0, 2-0 decision setting up a championship round match with No. 1 Joey Miller of Oklahoma City University. Miller defeated Winchester in the championship match 0-1, 3-1, 3-1.

At 123 pounds Junior No.3 Brittney Faust was defeated by No. 4 Brieana Delgado of Oklahoma City University by 1-0, 3-2 decision in the championship quarterfinal match to end the day Friday. In day two action Faust won by pin over Gina Carpenter of Simon Fraser University in the first period of the consolation round four and won by injury default over No. 5 Kaitlyn Eddy of Oklahoma City University in round five. Tiffany Sluik of Jamestown College won by decision over Faust 3-0, 6-0 in the consolation semifinal. Diaysha Moore of Lindenwood University won by forfeit over Faust in the fifth place match. Junior Samantha Lovelace was eliminated after the first day of action.

At 130 pounds No. 3 Junior Randi Beltz advanced to the championship semifinals in day one, but was defeated by No. 2 Shauna Isbell of Lindenwood University in a 0-1, 1-0, 3-0. Beltz defeated No. 5 Cianah Hee of University of Cumberlands in a first period pin in the consolation semifinals, then took third place by defeating No. 4 Audrey Morehouse of Oklahoma City University in a 2-0, 1-0 decision.

At 136 pounds Freshman Dezrae Groomer was eliminated in the first day of competition, advancing to the consolation third round. In the 143 pound weight class No. 7 Junior Frances Efiong advanced to the championship quarterfinals before dropping her first match of the event. Efiong was eliminated from the competition when she lost to No. 3 Tamyrah Mensah of Wayland Baptist University after a second period pin in the fourth consolation round.

At 155 pounds No. 10 Senior Jordan Hagerman advanced to the championship quarterfinals in day one before losing in the round

In day two Hagerman was eliminated by Amy Spafford of Lindenwood University in a first period pin. Also, Freshman Brittany Rodriguez was eliminated in day one of the event, advancing to the consolation second round.

In the 170 pound weight class No. 10 Senior Tamara Hartfield won her first match of the day over Aviance Watters of University of Cumberlands in a 9-2, 5-0 decision, but was defeated by No. 1 Justina DiStasio of Simon Fraser University in a second period pin in round two. Hartfield then defeated teammate Anissa Abrego by a first period pin in the first consolation match, and was eliminated one match later in a second round pin by Ruth Leger of Lindenwood University.

No. 8 Junior Brittany Jones was defeated in round two on day one, but stayed alive in the consolation bracket.

On day two, Jones defeated No. 6 Darcie Manning O'brien of Missouri Baptist University in her first match of the day in a 3-0, 1-0 decision, but Jones was defeated by No. 9 Victoria Francis of Lindenwood University in match number two, sending Jones to wrestle in the seventh place match where she defeated No. 7 Kerri Bumpers of King College in a 1-0, 1-0 decision.

Freshman Anissa Abrego was eliminated from the competition after her first two matches on day one. At 191 pounds Freshman LaChae Bynum-Banks was eliminated from the event after two matches on day one. The Lady Vikings will next be in action Feb. 1-2 at the Dave Schultz International in Colorado Springs, Colorado.