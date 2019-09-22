Mysterious substance causes slick conditions on Highway 63 on-ramp

COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused dangerously slick road conditions on the entrance ramp to Highway 63 from Paris Road on Saturday.

The pink and red substance also had a heavy stench. MoDOT workers speculated what the substance could be.

"We're thinking it may be that some animal byproducts has spilled on the road," maintenance crew leader Kent Cunningham said.

The continual rain combined with the mysterious substance caused especially slick roadways.

"Joint [Communications], when they called, they said there were several semis turning onto the ramp, and they started to slide sideways," Cunningham said.

A loader scooped up the substance and workers replaced it with floor dry, a sand-like material, to help with tire traction.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert at about 12:40 p.m. Workers finished cleaning up the substance at about 1:40 p.m. The ramp did not close during the cleanup.