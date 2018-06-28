NAACP Holds Re-do Election

COLUMBIA - At 10 a.m. Saturday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is holding a re-do of the State Conference Presidential Election at the Hilton Garden Inn.

NAACP members will be voting for their candidate of choice. One of the candidates seeking election is President of the Jefferson City Unit of the NAACP Nimrod Chapel Jr. The NAACP is trying to hold an election that's both fair and impartial. A representative from the NAACP's national office will conduct the election.