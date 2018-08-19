NAACP Will Rally Against Voter ID Law

"We think that this should not happen, we should not have to have an ID for a right," complained Wanda Cason.

The civil rights group plans to rally this Saturday at the state Capitol to protest the law.

"We think to impose such a restrictive measure on the citizens of Missouri is very egregious and unacceptable," said Mary Ratliff, state president.

The NAACP also issued a statement which said, "This legislation will only serve to frustrate citizens and complicate the procedures for counting ballots. Additionally, the unfunded mandates now placed on the Secretary of State's Office and Department of Revenue will cost millions of taxpayer dollars to implement."

The revenue department responded by saying the new law won't affect many people.

"Nearly 96% of Missouri residents already have what they need to vote, so this law really affects a very small number," explained the department's Maura Browning.

The law also requires Missouri to issue photo IDs to all citizens who cannot afford them. Exemptions will be in effect only for this November's election. Mentally- or physically-disabled residents, those with sincerely held religious opposition to photo IDs, and individuals 65 or older can vote in November if they sign an authorized affidavit affirming their identities.

Exceptions to the Voter ID Bill for November's election include the elderly (65 or older), mentally and physically disabled Missourians, those with a"sincerely held" religious oppsition to photo IDs.