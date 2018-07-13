Naked Fulton man arrested for breaking into homes

FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked.

The Fulton Police Department responded to a call at 12:11 a.m. on the 300 block of St. Francis Street.

Police said Thomas Seay, 30, entered a residence unlawfully and was confronted by the homeowner before leaving. According to the news release, the man attempted to enter another home but did not gain entry.

Seay fled on foot while officers attempted to stop him.

After a short pursuit, Seay was arrested and transported to the Callaway County jail for the charges of: