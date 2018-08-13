Name of woman who pushed daughter away from SUV released

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman died after being struck by an SUV, but not before pushing her 10-year-old daughter out of the way.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on the parking lot of a Walgreens store. Police say the woman and her daughter were leaving the store when the sport utility vehicle suddenly came at them from a parking spot.

The 58-year-old SUV driver told police she was adjusting her radio and noticed the vehicle was in drive. When she tried to put it in park it accelerated.

The woman said she swerved to avoid the building before striking 33-year-old Colleen Segbers of St. Louis, pinning her between a pillar and the vehicle.

Segbers was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter was not injured.