KINGDOM CITY — The Fire Fighters Association of Missouri honored 11 firefighters on Sunday who died in the line of duty.
It added 8 new names to the memorial representing firefighters who died in 2020, but also honored 3 firefighters who died in 2019 because last year's ceremony was virtual.
The Chairman of the Missouri Firefighters Memorial Foundation said the ceremony is a touching experience for families of those who died.
"They want to know that the loss of a loved one was not in vain," Mark Smith, chairman, said. "That it meant for something, that it stood for something and that it will not be forgotten."
Governor Michael Parson has declared Oct. 10 as Missouri Fire Service Memorial Day. State leaders also held a candlelit vigil on Saturday night honoring those who died.
In his declaration, Gov. Parson called on Missourians to remember the sacrifices made by firefighters in the state.
"Missouri’s firefighters willingly, without hesitation, run to danger to save lives,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “We are grateful for all that the brave men and women of the fire service do each day to protect their fellow Missourians."
The Missouri Firefighters Memorial is located along the intersection of I-70 and Highway 54 in Kingdom City.