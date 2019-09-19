Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released

19 hours 49 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 2:39:05 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the child and adult found dead in Gasconade County late Monday.

Troopers identified the deceased as four-year-old Bentlee J. Turner and 37-year-old Monty Jason Barton. Both lived in Belle, according to a news release.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday in Columbia.

