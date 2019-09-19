Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the child and adult found dead in Gasconade County late Monday.
Troopers identified the deceased as four-year-old Bentlee J. Turner and 37-year-old Monty Jason Barton. Both lived in Belle, according to a news release.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday in Columbia.
