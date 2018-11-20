Names released for three who died in Jefferson County

FENTON (AP) - Authorities have identified the three people found dead in a suburban St. Louis home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning as a couple and their adult son.

Police say 64-year-old Smail Zukic, 55-year-old Asija Zukic and 31-year-old Snead Zukic were found Thursday in a home near Fenton. Another family member found them. Authorities believe they may have been dead for two days.

Fire officials say very high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the home. Authorities believe a car had been left running in the garage. An investigation continues but Sheriff Glenn Boyer says it appears to be an accident.