Naomi Cupp Honored by Kiwanis Club

Today the columbia kiwanis club presented its annual don faurot sportsperson of the year award.At a luncheon on the columbia college campus, the group honored naomi cupp.Cupp worked as assistant director of the show-me stateGames.She helped bring about the community recreation center in columbia,And most recently has been a leader for the special olympics in missouri."i think i've come to realize how important it is for the community in general, that everyone needs to try to be physicaly fit and involved in something so wholesome as physical fittness and sports, and doing it either as families or as role models for the younger generation."