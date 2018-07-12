Narcotics suspect at large after evading deputies twice

COLE COUNTY - A suspect evaded deputies twice Tuesday as a narcotics investigation led to a high-speed chase in Miller County. Cole County Sheriff's Department Captain John Wheeler said Matthew Haulenbeek remains at large and faces a no bond warrant for probation a violation.

Sheriff Greg White said deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a possible narcotics violation in the 700 block of Deer Creek Road. He said when deputies arrived they ran the license plates on the vehicle in question, a Pontiac, but the plates came back as belonging to a Dodge Neon.

White said when the deputy got out of his car during the traffic stop on Rainbow Market Drive, Haulenbeek took off.

Deputies said Haulenbeek led deputies on a chase through back roads and into rural Miller County, then left his car and took off on foot into a wooded area near Hackberry Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers used a helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspect.

White said Tuesday night Haulenbeek approached a neighbor in the area who knew him. Miller and Cole County Deputies responded for a second time, but were not able to take him into custody.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday morning deputies plan to file charges of felony resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving and possession of methamphetamine.