National Christmas Tree to Stop in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A Wyoming-grown tree making its way to Washington, DC will make a stop Sunday in Columbia for a public viewing. The tree will be available to see at the Break Time convenience store at I-70 and U.S. 63 from 5:30 to 6:30. People will be able to buy mugs, shirts, and more. In all, it will take ten days for the tree to travel from Wyoming to the nation's capital.