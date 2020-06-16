National Churchill Museum in Fulton Offering Free Visits Tonight

7 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, June 29 2012 Jun 29, 2012 Friday, June 29, 2012 4:34:06 AM CDT June 29, 2012 in News
By: KOMU Staff

FULTON - The national Churchill museum in Fulton is giving local residents a chance to visit for free tonight.

From 5 to 8 tonight, people can see the classic car cruise-in and take part in the barbecue and listen to live music. 

The Callaway county cruisers will have vintage cars from the 40's and 50's on display.

The museum just opened a new exhibit, "Our lives, our stories: America's greatest generation."

 

