National Churchill Museum in Fulton Offering Free Visits Tonight
FULTON - The national Churchill museum in Fulton is giving local residents a chance to visit for free tonight.
From 5 to 8 tonight, people can see the classic car cruise-in and take part in the barbecue and listen to live music.
The Callaway county cruisers will have vintage cars from the 40's and 50's on display.
The museum just opened a new exhibit, "Our lives, our stories: America's greatest generation."
More News
Grid
List
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A restaurant at the Lake of the Ozarks is temporarily shutting down its dining room... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Tuition would increase under the University of Missouri System’s proposed 2021 budget. Also, the system plans to... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY — Fabian Goldman, who was arrested on charges of burglary and murder last week, was released from jail... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — On June 10, Starbucks Coffee said it would not allow its employees to wear attire such as pins... More >>
in
LIBERTY (AP) — Investigators found no weapon inside a vehicle driven by a Missouri woman who was shot and killed... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The owners of Rooster Creek Company celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony with the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into a building near the 1700 block of Paris Road late Monday night. Officers... More >>
in
(CNN) - Alcohol sales may have boomed during lockdown, but our return to air travel will be an altogether more... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff explained why his deputies do not wear body cameras Monday following a deadly officer-involved... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools will host in person graduation ceremonies next month, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers. Nicole Galloway,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia's city council met Monday night and heard from members of the community about how they should move... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
AUXVASSE— Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer has been reinstated following an internal investigation of his social media, according to a statement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A resident at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the facility.... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY — While statewide COVID-19 health orders will be lifted on Tuesday, Boone County and Columbia's health orders... More >>
in