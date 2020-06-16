National Churchill Museum in Fulton Offering Free Visits Tonight

FULTON - The national Churchill museum in Fulton is giving local residents a chance to visit for free tonight.

From 5 to 8 tonight, people can see the classic car cruise-in and take part in the barbecue and listen to live music.

The Callaway county cruisers will have vintage cars from the 40's and 50's on display.

The museum just opened a new exhibit, "Our lives, our stories: America's greatest generation."