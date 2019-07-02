National Churchill Museum wins national travel award

FULTON - The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College is being honored for its historic beauty and educational opportunities.

Professional travel journalists and industry leaders from the Midwest select places that represent a "gem of travel." The GEMmy award is presented by the Midwest Travel Journalist Associations.

The museum in Fulton was the only place in Missouri chosen.

The nomination said the museum is "a global treasure providing an educational experience that cannot be reproduced without travel to Great Britain."

MTJA GEMmy Coordinator Elizabeth Granger said the honor will lead people to the museum.

“With this award, the members of MTJA hope to enhance travelers’ experiences by pointing out an exceptional gem worth seeking out – like the National Churchill Museum,” she said.

The museum is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year.