National Guard Armory Renamed

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- The National Guard Armory in this southeast Missouri town is now named after a soldier from the region who was killed in Iraq. The Portageville Armory, which originally opened in 1957, was renamed in honor of Lieutenant Amos Camden Riley Bock at a Memorial Day dedication ceremony on Monday. Bock died October 23, 2006 from injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle while assigned to the 101st Airborne Division. He was 24 and the son of Riley and Jill Bock of New Madrid. Bock began his career with Company C, 1140th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard in 1999. In 2000, he received an appointment to the U-S Military Academy, and he graduated from West Point in 2004 as a second lieutenant.