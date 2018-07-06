National Guard Holds Training Exercise at Faurot Field

COLUMBIA - Faurot Field was home to a hazardous materials training drill by the Missouri National Guard Wednesday. Members of the 7th Civil Support Team labored up the bleachers in hazmat suits to conduct the comprehensive drill. The Civil Support team has been involved in mass threats like Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.



"A typical situation for us would be a hoax anthrax letter or a tanker spill," said Sgt. Christopher Lemley. "Basically, anything that would overwhelm local authorities."



The 7th Civil Support Team is one of 55 in the United States. And out of the 22 man team, some had non-strenuous jobs such as contaminant analyzers. Others had to wear hazmat suits and trudged around the stadium bleachers handling fog machines posing as hazardous materials.



"It's hard going up and down all those stairs in that suit and carrying that equipment, said Sgt. Brian Harvey. "And then on top of that you have all the mental things we have to work on."



Sgt. Harvey was one of the team members who had to wear the suit and carry around 100 pounds of excess equipment. To put that number in perspective, football players usually only wear about 25 pounds of equipment.

