National guard truck crashes into overpass

FULTON - A national guard semi-truck crashed Thursday morning into the Highway 54 overpass in Fulton.

The guard was passing through carrying a truck on the back of the semi when the truck's cab collided with the overpass. Highway patrolman Scott White said it was an oversized load.

Sergeant Charles Wickes, one of the men in the truck, said the bridge didn't have any markings to tell how high it was.

"We needed about 15' 9" to clear it," Wickes said. "And apparently this bridge is 15' 6". But there wasn't any sign on the bridge saying how low it was."

MoDOT did an inspection on the bridge, but found it to be safe for drivers.