National Guardsmen Offer Help

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A powerful ice storm is being blamed for six deaths in Missouri and widespread power outages this weekend. State officials say five of the deaths are traffic-related. One in Franklin County was a result of carbon monoxide exposure. About 300,000 households are without power today. A state of emergency in Missouri continues. Governor Matt Blunt says about 350 National Guardsmen are helping in areas hardest hit by the weather. They're going door-to-door checking on residents. They're also clearing slick roads of downed tree limbs and power lines.