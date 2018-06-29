National Guardsmen on watch at nightfall in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - National Guard units with armored vehicles are lined up tonight at a staging area about a half-mile from the scene of the largest protests in Ferguson, following the fatal shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old by police.

Earlier today, Gov. Jay Nixon lifted the neighborhood's midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew. He had summoned the National Guard overnight after police again used tear gas to quell protesters.

Nixon said the National Guard troops would be under the direction of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is overseeing security during protests.

Closer to the protest site, a crowd of demonstrators formed and is growing in size tonight. Sheriff's deputies in body armor and state troopers carrying wooden bats and gas masks stood watch over the group.

Police told protesters that they could not assemble in a single spot, saying they had to keep moving. In federal court, a judge denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union for a restraining order that would have prevented authorities from enforcing the rule. And police said that two men were arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

A grand jury could begin hearing evidence Wednesday to determine whether the white officer involved in the shooting of Michael Brown, who was black, should be charged.