National gun control group to air ad on Missouri legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A national gun control group says it is running an ad in Missouri's capital city urging lawmakers to reject a bill making it easier to carry concealed guns.

The ad by Everytown for Gun Safety is to start airing Tuesday in the Jefferson City and Columbia area. It comes as lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass bills this year.

Lawmakers are considering whether to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit anywhere they now can carry openly — something that doesn't require a permit.

The ad says that would allow people to circumvent safety training, and dangerous people could more easily carry concealed guns.

Supporters say the measure would help people protect themselves.

The bill has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.