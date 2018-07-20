National Handball Champions to visit Columbia

COLUMBIA – Four National Handball Champions are coming to Columbia Saturday.

Wilson’s Fitness on Forum Boulevard is hosting its annual handball tournament for the Show Me State Games, but this year they will have four pros in attendance.

“If you want to see what handball is supposed to look like instead of watching people like me play, you’ll come up on Saturday and see some really excellent handball,” Don Ginsburg said.

All four players are from the state of Missouri.

“It’s more of a difficult sport to master and these kids have,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg is one of the people who helped to set up the tournament. He has also been playing handball for forty years.

According to the United States Handball Association, all four National Champions attending on Saturday are from Missouri State University. They will be playing an exhibition game at noon.

“If you can make it, try to make it,” Ginsburg said.

KOMU 8 News will have a full story on Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino Sunday night.