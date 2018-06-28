National Honor Recognizes Southwest Missouri Health Commitment

SPRINGFIELD - The American Heart Association celebrated a record number of Fit-Friendly companies in southwest Missouri Friday. For the first time southwest Missouri has more than 20-nationally recognized Fit-Friendly Companies.

The American Heart Association's Fit-Friendly Companies Program recognized 21 businesses from the region for promoting physical activity and health in the workplace. 14 companies received the Gold Award while 7 others received the Platinum Award. The Platinum award is the highest level a company can achieve in the Fit-Friendly Companies Program.

Participants in the Fit-Friendly Companies Program implement various options to encourage physical activity, nutrition and culture enhancements such as on-site walking routes, healthy food options in cafeterias and vending machines, annual employee health risk assessments and online tracking tools

The 21 Southwest Missouri award-winning companies at the Gold and Platinum levels are:

• American National Property and Casualty Company (ANPAC) (Springfield) - Gold Award

• AG Financial Solutions (Springfield) - Platinum Award

• Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Springfield) - Gold Award

• CoxHealth (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Drury University (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Employee Benefit Design (Springfield) - Platinum Award

• Freeman Health System (Joplin) - Gold Award & Community Innovation Award

• Integrity Home Care (Springfield) - Gold Award

• JMARK (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Jordan Valley Community Health Center (Springfield) - Platinum Award

• Mercy (Springfield & Joplin) - Platinum Award

• Missouri Association of Manufacturers (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Missouri Rehabilitation Center (Mt. Vernon) - Gold Award

• Missouri Southern State University (Joplin) - Gold Award

• Missouri State University (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Ollis & Company (Springfield) - Platinum Award

• Paperwise (Springfield) - Platinum Award

• Positronic Industries (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Southwest Baptist University (Bolivar) - Gold Award

• Teletech (Springfield) - Gold Award

• Watts Radiant (Springfield) - Platinum Award

Companies interested in joining the Fit-Friendly Companies Program should contact the American Heart Association at 417-881-1121 or visit www.startwalkingnow.org to download an application. Applications are due in January for review by a volunteer expert panel. The panel consists of physicians, all of whom are American Heart Association volunteers. The Fit-Friendly Companies Program is part of the My Life, My Heart educational platform sponsored nationally by Subway and Jenny Craig and locally by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Missouri.