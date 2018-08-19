National Magazine Touts Rocheport as Travel Hot Spot

Many folks know about Les Bourgeouis Winery as a cool place to relax with a glass of wine. But, there's more to the town than the winery, including the Katy Trail.

"I think the trail is just a big draw," said Todd Shapira, who runs Abigail's Restaurant down. "It's really, really pretty."

And, you can rent bikes to ride the trail, which helps attract visitors. If you're on a budget, a day in Rocheport won't dent your pocketbook too much.

"It's nice that they have outside activities, it's cheapish," said Columbia resident Kathleen Casey. "So, you can definitely afford it as a college student, and it's close enough to Columbia that it can be a day trip."

Rocheport also has bed and breakfasts, restaurants, antique shops and galleries.

"We're trying to bring a little funk in here to Rocheport, or at least a few of us are," said Chris McGee of Central Street Gallery. "It just has a really good eclectic mix of people."

Another local business owner, Marcia Voss of Whitehorse Antiques, added, "Where else can you go where you have a population of 210, with four bed and breakfasts, two gourmet restaurants, 10 antique shops, galleries? I mean, what a wonderful thing to have in such a small population. We love it here, it is a cool town."

But, residents said, Rocheport has a "feel" that goes beyond the shops, restaurants and galleries.

"The reason it's so cool here is because the people who live here have chosen to live here," said Tamara Campbell of High Gate Gallery, "or have moved here with the intention of having a community, and we do and it's fun."

Julie D'auteuil of Pebble Publishing emphasized "the small village feel that we experience every day, we're very laid back."

Rocheport is celebrating "Pansy Days" this weekend.