National Night Out Draws Neighbors In

Joe and Becky Bocklage are block captains in one of 95 neighborhood watch groups in Jefferson City. They said neighborhood watch groups set an example for children and help law officers.

"They can't be everywhere, so it's important for us to be good community members and provide some eyes and ears for them," explained Becky Bocklage.

Officer Kevin Kempker said it's all about knowing your neighbors and "trying to get back to that era where everybody knew everybody and not only were you accountable to the city and its law enforcement, you were accountable to your neighbors."

Bocklage hopes her neighborhood watch group can keep out criminals.

"When they see the people having a concern that it might be a deterrent to them to say this is not a good spot for me to do this," she said.

Jefferson City had 18 block parties during National Night Out. Residents who couldn't attend a block party left their porch lights on to support neighborhood crime watchers.