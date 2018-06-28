National Night Out in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday night the sky was lit up more than usual. The Jefferson City Police Department encouraged citizens to participate in the 28th Annual "National Night Out".

Neighbors gathered together and put their porch lights on in an effort to raise awareness about crime and drug prevention. They held picnics, ice cream socials, and other gatherings, giving an opportunity for police officials to stop by.

Police came to these gatherings to provide crime prevention materials and information, to help neighborhoods strengthen their relationship with officers, and make safer communities overall.

According to police, Jefferson City is just one of 8,000 communites over the nation participating this event, with over 28 million people participating.