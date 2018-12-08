National Safe Boating Week underway

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking to social media to spread awareness of National Safe Boating Week ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The annual campaign spans from May 19 – 25 this year. It comes after the deaths of three people in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks early Saturday morning.

The patrol on Facebook said to be careful when boating after dark. Troopers also encouraged boaters to check navigation lights before leaving the dock or ramp.

The patrol advises boaters to be aware of the weather and to check the forecast before heading onto the water since storms could happen at any time. Troopers urge boaters to immediately seek shelter in the event of a storm.

Fortunately, Trooper Geier saw the storm approaching & was able to get to a dock just in time! Be weather aware! #MOwx #MidMOwx pic.twitter.com/iImDN4lUeb — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 14, 2018

The National Safe Boating Council, which spearheads the awareness week, says that wearing a life jacket is the key to safety while being in the water.

In a Facebook video, the patrol provided additional safety tips.