National Safety Seat Week Begins

1 decade 1 year 7 months ago Monday, February 12 2007 Feb 12, 2007 Monday, February 12, 2007 4:13:09 PM CST February 12, 2007 in News

They may need a booster seat or other child safety restraints.

Police departments like the one in Jefferson City will be looking out this week for kids in the car that need more than just a seat belt.

When it comes to buckling up, it's a common misconception.

Signs around mid-Missouri serve as a reminder, but kids often need more protection than just the belt.

Here are some of the provisions in Missouri's child safety restraint law.

A child riding in a car that is fewer than 4 years old needs to be in a restraint system. This also applies to kids fewer than 40 pounds.

Some kids more than 4 years old or 40 pounds need to ride in a booster seat.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says there's nothing worse than investigating a traffic crash where a child has been injured.

National studies show a connection between buckled up parents and their kids.

Among drivers who use their seatbelt 92 percent properly use booster and child safety seats.

But when you look at drivers who don't wear their seatbelt that number drops to 62 percent.

The child safety restraint law has many parts to it to find out just what type of safety system your child needs in the car.

If the child is less than 4 years old...

A child passenger restraint system is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is less than 40 lbs (regardless of age)

A child passenger restraint system is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is at least 4 but less than 8 years old AND between 40 and 80 lbs and also less than 4' 9."

A child passenger restraint system OR booster seat is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is 8 years old or older AND less than 80 lbs.

A properly adjusted and fastened safety belt is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is less than 16 years old AND at least 80 lbs OR more than 4' 9."

A properly adjusted and fastened safety belt or booster seat is the appropriate restraint.

If the vehicle is not equipped with lap and shoulder belts in rear of a vehicle that is required for booster seat installation AND the child is required to be in a booster seat

The child should be transported in a rear seat with a lap belt.

If there are more children in the immediate family than there are seating positions in the enclosed area of the vehicle.

Children who are not able to be restrained by a child safety restraint device appropriate for the child shall sit in the area behind the front seat of the motor vehicle (unless the motor vehicle is designated only for a front seat area.)

More News

Grid
List

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
50 minutes ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 76°
10am 81°
11am 84°
12pm 86°