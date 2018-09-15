National Safety Seat Week Begins

They may need a booster seat or other child safety restraints.

Police departments like the one in Jefferson City will be looking out this week for kids in the car that need more than just a seat belt.

When it comes to buckling up, it's a common misconception.

Signs around mid-Missouri serve as a reminder, but kids often need more protection than just the belt.

Here are some of the provisions in Missouri's child safety restraint law.

A child riding in a car that is fewer than 4 years old needs to be in a restraint system. This also applies to kids fewer than 40 pounds.

Some kids more than 4 years old or 40 pounds need to ride in a booster seat.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says there's nothing worse than investigating a traffic crash where a child has been injured.

National studies show a connection between buckled up parents and their kids.

Among drivers who use their seatbelt 92 percent properly use booster and child safety seats.

But when you look at drivers who don't wear their seatbelt that number drops to 62 percent.

The child safety restraint law has many parts to it to find out just what type of safety system your child needs in the car.

If the child is less than 4 years old...

A child passenger restraint system is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is less than 40 lbs (regardless of age)

A child passenger restraint system is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is at least 4 but less than 8 years old AND between 40 and 80 lbs and also less than 4' 9."

A child passenger restraint system OR booster seat is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is 8 years old or older AND less than 80 lbs.

A properly adjusted and fastened safety belt is the appropriate restraint.

If the child is less than 16 years old AND at least 80 lbs OR more than 4' 9."

A properly adjusted and fastened safety belt or booster seat is the appropriate restraint.

If the vehicle is not equipped with lap and shoulder belts in rear of a vehicle that is required for booster seat installation AND the child is required to be in a booster seat

The child should be transported in a rear seat with a lap belt.

If there are more children in the immediate family than there are seating positions in the enclosed area of the vehicle.

Children who are not able to be restrained by a child safety restraint device appropriate for the child shall sit in the area behind the front seat of the motor vehicle (unless the motor vehicle is designated only for a front seat area.)