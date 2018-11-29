National Sequester Forces Missouri National Guard to Cut Hours

JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri National Guard said they are feeling the effects of the national sequester. The organization put cuts into place one week ago in Missouri.

It cut hours for 1,300 full time employees, 88 hours each over three months. That means employees could lose as much as 20 percent of their salary.

"I've been working with my family to look at our budget to see how this is affecting us," Major Tammy Spicer said.

Spicer is one of the full time employees affected. She said she and her colleagues are benefitting from the National Guard's help programs.

"Our resiliency team connects our service members with those resources to help them," Spicer said. "Everyone's situation is different so there's no one solution to everything, and that's why it takes such hard work to get everyone through the process."

To help families manage their furlough, the National Guard is allowing employees to decide when they want to cut their 88 hours. Employees can take off one day per week, or cut larger periods of time.

The National Guard said it hopes this will allow its employees to plan their summer more efficiently.

Spicer said she plans to use her furlough time to spend more time with her kids.