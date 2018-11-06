National Task Force Combats Sexual Assault on College Campuses

COLUMBIA - Sexual assaults on college campuses are making headlines across the country, so the White House released a report which outlines goals in combating rape cases and helping victims.

The White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault drafted and published the 20 page report earlier this week.

One promise in the report is for the government and officials to provide more transparency. Victims can find enforcement actions and additional information on how to file a complaint through a new website, notalone.gov.

The task force gives colleges a checklist to help distinguish what is considered to be sexual assault. Officials said the goal of the report is to help the recurring problem of false accusations.

James Rutter is an attorney who specializes in sexual abuse and sexual assault law, and he said false accusations are a major problem seen on college campuses.

"All it takes is a woman giving her word to the police to accuse a man of date rape or sexual assault," Rutter said. "No other type of physical evidence is needed."

Women in the 1970's used to have to provide evidence of some sort, Rutter said. For example, the man either had to admit to the accusation, physical bruises had to be present, or someone had to witness the assault.

Rutter also said he personally believes anything Obama does isn't going to change the behavior of young men on campus.

"The behavior needs to be changed at home before the children come to campus and before they are young adults," Rutter said. "The parents, particularly the father, of the young men should teach them to understand they should behave differently toward women."

Under Title IX, schools are required to address sexual violence in order to provide equal access to education.