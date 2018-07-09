National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Watch

MISSOURI - The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for multiple counties in Mid-Missouri after warmer weather is expected to move into the area. Unseasonably high temperatures have been predicted for Monday afternoon, meaning fires are more likely to spark outside. In addition, gusty winds and lack of percepitation in the last few weeks make the conditions even worse for fires. Counties under the watch include: Linn, Chariton, Saline, Cooper, Pettis, Morgan, Miller, Camden, Benton, Johnson, Lafayette and Carroll. The watch is expected to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. If the warmer weather sticks around, the National Weather Service could extend the watch.