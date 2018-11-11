National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning

BOONE COUNTY – The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Red Flag warning Saturday.

It warned of wind and low relative humidity across parts of Missouri until 6 p.m. According to the warning, the conditions could increase the potential for wildfires.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, there were already two fires in Boone County. One occurred on East Bluebird Lane and the other at Wilson Turner Drive.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, burning trash blown by the wind caused the fire at East Bluebird Lane. The cause of the fire at Wilson Turner Drive was still unknown, but it also grew out of control due to the wind.

This warning targeted the mid-Missouri counties of Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery and Osage.