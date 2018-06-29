National Weather Service Updates Twister Totals

The sky is clearer and the temperature is a bit lower: perfect conditions for the NWS to survey the results of the weekend's severe storms.

"The most heavily-damaged areas were around Sedalia," said Lynn Maximuk, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist in charge. "And then, over near Moberly is where we had the most significant damage and the bulk of the fatalities."

Tornados killed 6 people, injured 49 others between Kirksville and Columbia, and raked mid-Missouri with winds of 160-210 miles an hour.

"The American Red Cross has been really busy with helping in disaster relief," explained Greg Barker of the Boone County Red Cross. "We opened a shelter Sunday night in Moberly, which we had a dozen people stay at which were displaced by the storm and, since then, we've opened up a service center in Moberly as well as Marshall, Mo."

The Red Cross said storms displaced 600 families across the state.

The National Weather Service said an average tornado season brings 11 twisters just to the 90-mile stretch between Columbia and Kirksville. However, last weekend included 14 twisters in that part of the state among the 40 or more that hit Missouri.

The Boone County Chapter of the American Red Cross will host tornado preparedness sessions at 6:00 p.m., March 21 and 28, at 1805 W. Worley St. in Columbia. Call 573-445-9411 for more information.