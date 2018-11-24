National Weather Service: Weak Tornado Touched Down in Springfield

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a small, weak tornado that touched down briefly east of downtown Springfield did only minor damage.

The EF-O tornado was reported Sunday evening. The weather service says it was on the ground for only about a minute and for less than a mile.

The tornado had winds of 65 mph, the lowest speed necessary to be classified as a tornado.

The weather service says the twister damaged several trees and did minor damage to roofs in the area.