Nationals win first World Series title with the help from a former Mizzou pitcher

1 day 7 hours 35 minutes ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:05:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in Sports
By: Danielle King, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

HOUSTON - Former Mizzou pitcher, Max Scherzer, started for the Washington Nationals in game seven of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Scherzer pitched five innings with 103 pitches, two runs, seven hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts. 

The Nationals defense shined during the remaining innings to lead the team to a 6-2 victory, including two homers from Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon in the seventh inning. 

This is the Washington National's first World Series title. 

