Nationals win first World Series title with the help from a former Mizzou pitcher
HOUSTON - Former Mizzou pitcher, Max Scherzer, started for the Washington Nationals in game seven of the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Scherzer pitched five innings with 103 pitches, two runs, seven hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts.
The Nationals defense shined during the remaining innings to lead the team to a 6-2 victory, including two homers from Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon in the seventh inning.
This is the Washington National's first World Series title.
More News
Grid
List
SALINE COUNTY — Flames engulfed the Stuckey's restaurant, Dairy Queen and gas station in Nelson off of I-70 Friday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Tolton Trailblazers play against the Hallsville Indians tonight for this Friday Night Fever’s Week 10 Game of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A man is in custody after a standoff with police on Friday afternoon. Moberly police responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
in
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night. The death was reported at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works started construction work on the Hinkson Creek Trail expansion on Bluff Dale Drive on Friday.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Beloved secretary at Father Tolton Catholic High School spent her last day filled with love and kindness. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A pedestrian is recovering after police said she was hit by a car Friday morning. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in... More >>
in
MEXICO - A man has been arrested after robbing a business in Mexico early Friday morning. The Mexico Public... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls of a reported fire in the early hours of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Career Center will host its second annual Vision Day on Friday. The event gives teachers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From new art, to a beloved Columbia tradition, there's a lot happening in The District on Friday and... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident of Holts Summit, said she has always had a tough time with her... More >>
in