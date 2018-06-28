Nationals Win Game One; Cardinals Take Game Two

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Berkman had three hits and two RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals got four innings of one-hit relief in a 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals, giving them a doubleheader split on Wednesday night.

Laynce Nix homered and drove in two runs in Game 1 for the

Nationals, who chased Jake Westbrook with a six-run third inning in an 8-6 victory.

Jaime Garcia (3-0) allowed one earned run in five innings and Colby Rasmus got his fourth RBI of the day as St. Louis snapped Washington's four-game losing streak in the nightcap. Reserve third baseman Daniel Descalso had three nice defensive plays.

Jason Motte and rookie Eduardo Sanchez combined for nine

straight outs and stand-in closer Mitchell Boggs earned his first career save.