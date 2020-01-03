Nationwide special education teacher shortage hits local schools

1 month 3 weeks 5 days ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 10:54:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News
By: Destinee Patterson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A nationwide shortage of special education teachers is having local implications in mid-Missouri. 

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Postsecondary Education, 25 of the 32 mid-Missouri counties have a shortage of special education teachers.

Kelley Fowler, a senior at the University of Missouri, hopes to work in special education after she graduates in May. 

"Since there is a shortage, I'm not worried about getting a job," Fowler said. 

Although she is still a student, she already has experience in the classroom as a student teacher. 

"It really prepares you for actually teaching and running a classroom," she said.

Fowler said she always knew special education was the career for her. It all started when she babysat a neighbor with special needs. 

"I had the most fun with him," she said. "He had such a unique perspective on the world and I learned so much from him."

But she said there is a reason she has stuck to her plan. 

"I also think education is a basic right for all people," Fowler said.

Paul Katnik, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educator Equality, said that basic right is in jeopardy. 

"Coming up short really means kids sitting in classrooms without the best teacher in front of them," Katnik said. 

According to the certification data collected by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 7.6% of the 4,472 initial teacher certifications filed through November 2018 were for special education. 

"A lot of people feel like the shortages we're all talking about right now are new, that they've just shown up," Katnik said. "The truth is, they're not."

Katnik described the special education shortage (as well as math and science teacher shortages) as "persistent."

THE PROBLEMS

Lukin Murphy was a special education teacher for 10 years. 

"I found it be extremely exhausting," he said. 

Murphy said he also worked as an autism specialist, which required him to support special education staff at a Battle High School in Columbia. 

"I was trying to support teachers that were overworked and overstressed," he said. 

He eventually left the school setting. 

"I didn't feel like I could support them in the way they needed to be supported," Murphy said. 

Katnik said some young students are steered away from teaching, because it has become so stigmatized.

"Most of them will tell us, 'my parents said bad idea, my friends are like, are you crazy?"

Fowler said she is nervous about burn out.  

"You can get kind of burned out by it, because there's so much paperwork and you're dealing with the most challenging students," Fowler said. 

She said she knows self-care is very important in her future profession. 

"The responsibilities of a teacher in special education are so in-depth that it's really difficult to maintain a good work-life balance," Murphy said. 

He said special education teachers were given a $5,000 stipend at the end of the year when he worked in Texas. He also said special education teachers are not compensated for their additional work in Missouri. 

"It doesn't matter if you're a special education teacher or general education teacher, you're on the same salary schedule," Murphy said. 

He said special education teachers create specialized lesson plans, called Individualized Education Plans. He said they also send in reports of their students' learning and can act as a bridge of communication between students and their parents. 

"Those are things that put pressure on you to give up," Fowler said. She said she hopes she can stick it out for her students. 

Murphy said burn-out is not the only reason for the shortage. He said many applicants would view special education as a "foot-in-the-door" at a certain school. 

"Finding qualified teachers who want to do special education, particularly for those older students in middle school and high school, and particularly for the students who have more significant disabilities is really difficult," he said. 

THE SOLUTIONS

Katnik said the state needs to start planting the seed in prospective students sooner. 

"Waiting until their college to try to recruit them, I think, is a bad strategy," Katnik said.

He said current teachers can help encourage their own students. 

"Every teacher in a classroom today has the responsibility to grow their replacement," Katnik said. 

Murphy said teachers also need to be paid more. 

But Fowler is willing and ready to enter the workforce as a special education teacher despite the shortage, because she knows everyday will be an adventure. 

"You can have a plan but it's going to change 10 times and you don't know what's going to happen," she said. 

More News

Grid
List

Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide was arraigned in Howard County Friday morning. Alfredo Demario Hicks Jr.... More >>
7 minutes ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 1:29:00 PM CST January 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
STEELVILLE - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help after an agent found a doe dumped near... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 8:20:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its goals for 2020 at The Blue Note on Thursday. The Chamber... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:58:36 PM CST January 02, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
MOBERLY - Prosecutors filed charges against a Moberly man who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun and climbed... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Moberly redevelopment project gets approval from governor
Moberly redevelopment project gets approval from governor
MOBERLY - Governor Parson paid an unusual visit to an abandoned house in Moberly Thursday afternoon. The house was... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:34:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Judge rejects restraining order in medical marijuana lawsuit
Judge rejects restraining order in medical marijuana lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:44:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Tara Frasher said she and her husband have been on a waiting list for four different daycare... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:14:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Missouri, Boone County agree to continue refugee resettlement
Missouri, Boone County agree to continue refugee resettlement
COLUMBIA - Refugee resettlement can continue in Missouri and Boone County after Gov. Mike Parson and the Boone County Commission... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 4:05:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Department of Natural Resources submits flood recovery advisory report
Department of Natural Resources submits flood recovery advisory report
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources submitted a report from the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 3:47:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Missouri prison guard gets $85K in settlement over firing
Missouri prison guard gets $85K in settlement over firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Missouri prison guard who alleged he was wrongly fired has received $85,000 in the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:59:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

President Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
President Trump's plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers. President Donald Trump says... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:52:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Moberly Fire, Ameren respond to gas leak in downtown Moberly
BREAKING: Moberly Fire, Ameren respond to gas leak in downtown Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters and Ameren are working to fix a gas leak in downtown Moberly. Crews responded to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed into the postseason with a more complete team than last... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 1:02:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in Sports

Bicyclist struck on Christmas Eve dies from his injuries
Bicyclist struck on Christmas Eve dies from his injuries
KANSAS CITY (AP) - About 200 bicyclists rode on New Year's Day to remember a fellow cyclist who suffered a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 12:34:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Former business exec accused of embezzling more than $900K
Former business exec accused of embezzling more than $900K
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former financial director for a St. Louis company is accused in a federal indictment of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 12:28:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Fire officials: Unattended cooking causes fire, injures one
Fire officials: Unattended cooking causes fire, injures one
COLUMBIA - One person is recovering after a fire at their home Wednesday evening. The Columbia Fire... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 12:11:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 39°
3pm 39°
4pm 42°
5pm 40°