Nationwide Tax Credit Snafu Hits Mid-Missouri

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, March 22 2013 Mar 22, 2013 Friday, March 22, 2013 4:43:00 PM CDT March 22, 2013 in News
By: Danielle Carter
loading

FULTON - A tax credit error affecting people nationwide has hit central Missouri.

April Adams of Fulton is an online student, and was supposed to receive education credits from the now-infamous Form 8863.

"The most they can give somebody like me, who's on disability and going to school, is one thousand dollars," Adams said.

After filing her taxes on February 18 and 19, she never received her money because of an alleged computer glitch at H&R Block that caused form 8863 to not process correctly. H&R Block is not the only company that experienced the glitch; companies like Turbo Tax also experienced issues.

The glitch allowed boxes 23 through 26 to process as unchecked, even if the person filing actually did check the boxes. Any combination of checked or unchecked boxes showed up as unchecked.

The IRS is now telling people like Adams they will have to wait another four to six weeks before getting their returns, since they have to review the returns. For people like Adams, that won't be soon enough.

Adams underwent gastric bypass surgery about a year ago that requires specific vitamins, post-operative, to keep her alive. She says she currently can't afford the vitamins and isn't taking them because she hasn't yet received her returns. She sent a letter from her surgeon, along with letters from herself and her boyfriend, explaining her need for the vitamins to Taxpayer Advocate in St. Louis asking for help.

"It's been one fiasco after another," Adams said.

Adams also said Facebook groups like Club 8863 are also helping band people together to fight for their returns.

"We usually go on there, and we talk about what's going on, with our taxes and we have our direct deposit dates," Adams said.

In addition, those who never received their returns have also taken their complaints to H & R Block's Facebook page. As a result of all the postings, on March 19 H&R Block re-posted its Facebook posting policy on its page.

H&R Block has also responded to its customers via a letter from CEO Bill Cobb. The letter explains the mistake was with "the form transmission" and was not the fault of those preparing the taxes. It also states that H&R Block is "in daily communication with the IRS" which is doing all it can to "speedily process" all the returns.

However, Adams says she still has not received her returns and she was never directly contacted by H&R Block, something it promised to do with all its clients. In addition, she has been calling her local H&R Block, who assisted her with her taxes, but she says no one there will answer her questions.

"They're still saying it's not their fault," said Adams. "Even after the letter Bill Cobb (H&R Block CEO) came out with, they refused to take ownership of their problem."

Even with all these issues, Adams says those affected aren't going down without a fight.

"A lot of us have filed complaints with our state attorney generals," Adams said. "They have filed with the Better Business Bureau and then we were given the option of opting out of our arbitration agreement with H&R Block and that basically gives us the right to join a class action lawsuit."

David Cialaowski, a partner at Zimmerman-Reed Law Firm in Minneapolis, Mn. says filing a personal lawsuit is also an option.

"There is an arbitration clause that H&R Block uses in their contracts so if people want to go on their own and file a lawsuit, on their own, they would have to exercise the opt out right," said Cialaowski. "I think it's 60 days from when you signed up with H&R Block you have to exercise that right and notify H&R Block that you want to opt out."

The IRS and H&R Block said they are trying to speed up the process in getting returns back to those who filed.

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
37 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
6am 76°
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°