Nationwide Utility Bill Scam Hit Columbia Today

COLUMBIA - A new nationwide utility bill scam hit Columbia today when four customers reported receiving a suspicious call.

The Columbia Police Department said the caller identified themselves as a utility company employee and told the customers that their delinquent account was going to be disconnected unless it was paid right away.

The customers did not make payments over the phone and called the City of Columbia Finance Department to check on their account status.

The City of Columbia bills are due 20 days after the date listed on the utility bill. The customers are notified of delinquent bills through a mailed notice. City communications and marketing supervisor Connie Kacprowicz says a phone call is later placed by an automatic system two days before the utilites are turned off.

"There's never an instance where a city utility worker would call you and ask for that information personally."

If customers have a question about a bill, the billing office can be reached at (573)874-7380 or by email ucs@gocolumbiamo.com

If you have information about a fraud, report it to a law enforcement agency.